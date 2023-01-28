Dr. Kyle Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Thompson, MD
Dr. Kyle Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from Penn State Hershey College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Premier Eye Care of Eastern Idaho2100 Providence Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 996-2065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson has been very good at warning me of things to be watching out for and informing me of what the status is of my eyes currently.
About Dr. Kyle Thompson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1710111224
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky and Retina Associates
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Penn State Hershey College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
