Dr. Kyle Toal, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Norman, OK
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kyle Toal, MD

Dr. Kyle Toal, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Toal works at Norman Regional - Rheumatology in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toal's Office Locations

    Nrhs Rheumatology Associates
    3400 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 202, Norman, OK 73072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 515-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 25, 2021
    Absolutely amazing visit with Dr. Toal. Very informative, courteous and friendly. His entire staff is also amazing. Friendly, helpful and knowledgeable from check-in to check-out. Highly recommend Dr. Toal and staff to anyone needing his services.
    Mel Wood — Aug 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kyle Toal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619033800
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • University Okla Health Scis Center
    Internship
    • University Okla Health Scis Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Toal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toal works at Norman Regional - Rheumatology in Norman, OK. View the full address on Dr. Toal’s profile.

    Dr. Toal has seen patients for Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Toal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

