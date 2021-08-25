Dr. Kyle Toal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Toal, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Toal, MD
Dr. Kyle Toal, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Toal works at
Dr. Toal's Office Locations
Nrhs Rheumatology Associates3400 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 202, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 515-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toal?
Absolutely amazing visit with Dr. Toal. Very informative, courteous and friendly. His entire staff is also amazing. Friendly, helpful and knowledgeable from check-in to check-out. Highly recommend Dr. Toal and staff to anyone needing his services.
About Dr. Kyle Toal, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Okla Health Scis Center
- University Okla Health Scis Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toal has seen patients for Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Toal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.