Overview of Dr. Kyle Vincent, MD

Dr. Kyle Vincent, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Vincent works at WICHITA CLINIC in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.