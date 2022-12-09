Dr. Kyle Wamelink, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wamelink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Wamelink, DPM
Dr. Kyle Wamelink, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem3057 TRENWEST DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7986
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Really listened and helped me understand how to fix my problem. I can finally get back to barre classes.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Dr. Wamelink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wamelink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wamelink using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wamelink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wamelink has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wamelink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wamelink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wamelink.
