Overview of Dr. Kyle Wamelink, DPM

Dr. Kyle Wamelink, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.



Dr. Wamelink works at Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.