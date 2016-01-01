Dr. Wilmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kyle Wilmes, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyle Wilmes, DPM
Dr. Kyle Wilmes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN.
Dr. Wilmes works at
Dr. Wilmes' Office Locations
Union Hospital1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 238-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Illini Medical Associates Sc2 Saint Anthonys Way, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 463-0227
Midwest Acute Care Consultants PC1 Saint Anthonys Way, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 465-2571
Uap Clinic Bone and Joint1725 N 5TH ST, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 242-3005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilmes?
About Dr. Kyle Wilmes, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1912355330
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilmes works at
Dr. Wilmes has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilmes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.