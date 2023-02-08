Overview of Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD

Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nevada School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yamamoto works at Sierra Nevada Cosmetic and Laser Surgery in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.