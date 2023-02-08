Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD
Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nevada School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Dr. Yamamoto's Office Locations
-
1
Sierra Nevada Cosmetic and Laser Surgery3614 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 525-1712
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicare
- Prominence Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamamoto?
I am 58 years old and in the last two years, the elasticity in my neck disappeared. I had a neck lift, mini facelift and endoscopic eyebrow lift. I couldn’t be happier with the results as before I could put no fingers under my chin and now I can fit four fingers and have a sharp jaw line. There was zero pain involved and recovery was quick. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568698439
Education & Certifications
- Emory University, Atlanta, GA|Facial Plastic Reconstructive Surgery - Emory University, Atlanta, GA
- Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery - State University of New York-Buffalo|State University Of New York-Buffalo
- University of Nevada School of Medicine - M.D.
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamamoto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Dr. Yamamoto speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.