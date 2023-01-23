Dr. Elwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyler Elwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyler Elwell, MD
Dr. Kyler Elwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Elwell's Office Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-0967MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Utsw Cardiology Clinical Center Park Cities8611 Hillcrest Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 692-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elwell is everything you want in your doctor - attentive, knowledgeable, balanced, supportive, and funny. She embraced my less-than-enthusiastic attitude in the first several weeks of my pregnancy and helped me truly enjoy my second and third trimesters + birth and postpartum. She gave me confidence in the medical process of the birth experience and supported/collaborated with my doula and suggestions along the way. My entire UTSW medical experience has been stellar.
About Dr. Kyler Elwell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Parkland Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Nevada
Dr. Elwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Elwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.