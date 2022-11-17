See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Kylie Klein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kylie Klein, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kylie Klein, MD

Dr. Kylie Klein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Klein works at Woman's Health Heights in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Klein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woman's Health - The Heights
    4720 Washington Ave Ste A, Houston, TX 77007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3983
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    DonnaSana ObGyn
    7400 Fannin St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 409-3316
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Woman's Health - Sugar Land
    16552 Southwest Fwy Ste A, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 409-3249

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?

Nov 17, 2022
I transferred to Dr. Klein and was absolutely grateful with my decision! She is super knowledgeable and takes her time with you. Whatever questions you may have, she has an answer and makes sure you understand. She delivered my beautiful baby girl - I hope to continue with Dr. Klein for Gyn visits as well as my OB for my future children (hopefully!)
Karina — Nov 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kylie Klein, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kylie Klein, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Klein to family and friends

Dr. Klein's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Klein

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kylie Klein, MD.

About Dr. Kylie Klein, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528599412
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kylie Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Kylie Klein, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.