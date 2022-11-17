Dr. Kylie Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kylie Klein, MD
Dr. Kylie Klein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Woman's Health - The Heights4720 Washington Ave Ste A, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 347-3983Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
DonnaSana ObGyn7400 Fannin St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 409-3316Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Woman's Health - Sugar Land16552 Southwest Fwy Ste A, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 409-3249
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
I transferred to Dr. Klein and was absolutely grateful with my decision! She is super knowledgeable and takes her time with you. Whatever questions you may have, she has an answer and makes sure you understand. She delivered my beautiful baby girl - I hope to continue with Dr. Klein for Gyn visits as well as my OB for my future children (hopefully!)
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.