Dr. Kymber Habenicht, MD

Urology
2.8 (30)
Map Pin Small Chattanooga, TN
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kymber Habenicht, MD

Dr. Kymber Habenicht, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Habenicht works at CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Habenicht's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw
    1300 Cleveland Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Habenicht?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kymber Habenicht, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1164528873
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas at Houston|University Tx Med School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
    • Parkridge Medical Center

