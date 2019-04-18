Overview of Dr. Kymber Habenicht, MD

Dr. Kymber Habenicht, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Habenicht works at CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.