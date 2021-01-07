Dr. Kyoko Misawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyoko Misawa, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyoko Misawa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 310, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (224) 273-3590
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr Misawa. What an amazing woman! Never in all my long years have I felt totally comfortable and confident with this precious woman. I’m delighted! I mentioned to her that I would be a curious case and challenge. She bounced on it. I am so grateful.
About Dr. Kyoko Misawa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1912988759
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyn-St Luke's Mc
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misawa has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Misawa speaks Japanese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Misawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.