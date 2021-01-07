Overview

Dr. Kyoko Misawa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Misawa works at AMITA Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.