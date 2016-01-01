Dr. Kyoo Ricard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyoo Ricard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyoo Ricard, MD
Dr. Kyoo Ricard, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ricard's Office Locations
Emory At Stockbridge3579 Highway 138 SE Ste 101, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 507-0029
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kyoo Ricard, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063737294
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.