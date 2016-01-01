Dr. Kyoung Charles Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyoung Charles Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Kyoung Kim3420 Bristol St Ste 700, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (800) 866-9500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ck Plastic Surgery Inc2970 W Olympic Blvd Ste 204, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Directions (213) 382-4900
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1801971478
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.