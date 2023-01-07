Overview of Dr. Kyoung Kim, MD

Dr. Kyoung Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Yong S Kim Acupuncture Clinic Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.