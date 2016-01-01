Overview of Dr. Kyoung-Min Han, DPM

Dr. Kyoung-Min Han, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Han works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of San Diego in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.