Dr. Kyoung-Min Han, DPM

Podiatry
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kyoung-Min Han, DPM

Dr. Kyoung-Min Han, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Han works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of San Diego in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Han's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Specialists of San Diego
    3363 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Sharp Health Plan

    About Dr. Kyoung-Min Han, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083954671
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
