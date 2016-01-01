Dr. Kyra Blatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyra Blatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyra Blatt, MD
Dr. Kyra Blatt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Blatt works at
Dr. Blatt's Office Locations
Marvin Ruderman MD200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 833-1517
East Tremont Medical Center930 E Tremont Ave Apt 3, Bronx, NY 10460 Directions (718) 223-4253
MEDEX Diagnostic and Treatment Center11129 Queens Blvd Fl 1, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 223-4224
Medical Research Network134 E 93rd St Ste 201C, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 235-1783
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Kyra Blatt, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1366520314
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Blatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blatt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blatt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blatt has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatt.
