Overview of Dr. Kyra Blatt, MD

Dr. Kyra Blatt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Blatt works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group - Movement Disorders - Neurology in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Bronx, NY, Forest Hills, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.