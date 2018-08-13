Overview of Dr. Kyra Osborne, MD

Dr. Kyra Osborne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Osborne works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.