Dr. Kyrah Lawson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyrah Lawson, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kyrah Lawson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Buckeye, AZ.
Dr. Lawson works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care on Watson1177 S Watson Rd Ste 107, Buckeye, AZ 85326 Directions (623) 264-7804Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawson?
Everyone is very nice I feel comfortable coming here my favorite dental office I every been.
About Dr. Kyrah Lawson, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1457880601
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lawson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.