Dr. Kyrollis Attalla, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyrollis Attalla, MD
Dr. Kyrollis Attalla, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Attalla works at
Dr. Attalla's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003
Ratings & Reviews
I have met with Dr. Attalla (Kyrollis) a couple of times now. He also performed a prostate biopsy on me recently. I have always felt comfortable in his presence and with his care. He explains things clearly and concisely, without ever seeming rushed. I appreciate this. I have lived with HIV since 1987, so I am necessarily well-acquainted with the medical profession. I always look for a doctor who treats me as a "partner" in my own care. Happily, I feel Dr. Attalla more than meets my expectations.
About Dr. Kyrollis Attalla, MD
Urology
9 years of experience
English
Male
1912326174
Education & Certifications
STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Hospital Affiliations
Mount Sinai Queens
Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Mount Sinai Morningside
Dr. Attalla works at
