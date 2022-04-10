See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kyrollis Attalla, MD

Urology
4.5 (2)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kyrollis Attalla, MD

Dr. Kyrollis Attalla, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Attalla works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Attalla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Union Square
    10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 10, 2022
I have met with Dr. Attalla (Kyrollis) a couple of times now. He also performed a prostate biopsy on me recently. I have always felt comfortable in his presence and with his care. He explains things clearly and concisely, without ever seeming rushed. I appreciate this. I have lived with HIV since 1987, so I am necessarily well-acquainted with the medical profession. I always look for a doctor who treats me as a "partner" in my own care. Happily, I feel Dr. Attalla more than meets my expectations.
About Dr. Kyrollis Attalla, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1912326174
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mount Sinai Queens
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kyrollis Attalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Attalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Attalla works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Attalla’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Attalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attalla.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

