Overview

Dr. Kyrsten Fairbanks, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University|Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Fairbanks works at South Denver Gastroenterology in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO and Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.