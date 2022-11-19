Overview

Dr. Kyung-Ah Anderson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at UCLA Health MPTF Westside in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.