Overview

Dr. Kyung-Hee Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Dermatology in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.