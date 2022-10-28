Dr. Kyung-Hee Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyung-Hee Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyung-Hee Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Dermatology110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 894-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Wonderful doctor,very friendly and knowledgeable!!
About Dr. Kyung-Hee Chang, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598930398
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.