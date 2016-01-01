Overview

Dr. Kyung Hi Han, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Han works at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.