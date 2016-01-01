Dr. Kyung Hi Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyung Hi Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyung Hi Han, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
The Polyclinic Broadway1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 860-4544
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-2348
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kyung Hi Han, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Han has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.