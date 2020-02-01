Overview of Dr. Kyungmee Kim, MD

Dr. Kyungmee Kim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Severance College/Yonsei University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Kim works at Kim & Kim Mds in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mycobacterial Lung Infection and Bronchiectasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.