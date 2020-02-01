Dr. Kyungmee Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyungmee Kim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Severance College/Yonsei University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Family Doctors Office Andrew Kim MD13710 Franklin Ave Ste L1, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 359-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent take time explain everything
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1518954957
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Med Ctr Of Brooklyn & Queens
- Catholic Med Ctr Brooklyn & Queens
- Severance College/Yonsei University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Mycobacterial Lung Infection and Bronchiectasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
