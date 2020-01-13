Dr. Lynn Chidester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chidester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Chidester, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Chidester, MD
Dr. Lynn Chidester, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Chidester's Office Locations
Dr. Kevin Charles Shandera M.d.5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 720, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-3400
Intermountain Plastic Surgery Center5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 420, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I deal with; calm, collected, concerned, compassionate. If you're dealing with prostrate issues, don't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Lynn Chidester, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Urology
