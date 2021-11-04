Dr. Lawrence Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Chin, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Chin, MD
Dr. Lawrence Chin, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chin?
Dr Chin is awesome. I was diagnosed with bike duct cancer, it has a fancier name, but I don't know it. Within an hour of receiving the frightening diagnosis Dr Chin was in my hospital room telling me what was happening with me. He calmed me down and filled me with confidence. He operated on me the next day. That was in September of 2019 and, thank God and Dr Chin's excellent work, I am still cancer free. Thank you so much, Dr L Thomas Chin!
About Dr. Lawrence Chin, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205891983
Education & Certifications
- 1992
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
