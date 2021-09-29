Dr. Louie Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louie Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louie Freeman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Specialists of Tyler1720 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5101
- 2 910 E Houston St Ste 400, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (844) 606-3627
-
3
Trinity Clinic Manhatton3802 Manhatton Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 509-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
The most caring human being alive!!! Dr. Freeman is a very knowledgeable doctor and he really cares for his patients. Throughout the years I have always gotten wonderful treatment in his care. I highly recommend this Doctor to everyone.
About Dr. Louie Freeman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265445886
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freeman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.