Dr. L Philipp Wall, MD
Dr. L Philipp Wall, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Paradise Valley, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Scottsdale/Paradise Valley Office5410 N Scottsdale Rd Ste A200, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (623) 544-6932
North Phoenix Office20045 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (855) 298-3467
Tucson Office5585 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (855) 298-3467
Chandler location1475 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (855) 298-3467
Prime Meridian Investment Group15571 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 544-6932
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Best Vascular surgeon. He is very calm and easy going. Spends quality time with his patients.
About Dr. L Philipp Wall, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1619959970
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- SUNY Chief Resident
- Suny
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Brooklyn College
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wall works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.