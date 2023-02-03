Overview of Dr. L Smart, MD

Dr. L Smart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Smart works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in North Syracuse, NY with other offices in Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.