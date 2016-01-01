Dr. L Semer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. L Semer, DPM
Dr. L Semer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.
Larry Craig Semer223 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 458-3668
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Podiatry
- English
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Dr. Semer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Semer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semer has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Exam, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Semer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semer.
