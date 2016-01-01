Overview of Dr. L Semer, DPM

Dr. L Semer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.



Dr. Semer works at Semer Foot & Ankle Center in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Foot Exam along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.