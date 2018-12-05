Overview

Dr. Lynn Waggoner Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ferry County Memorial Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Waggoner Jr works at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.