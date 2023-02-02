Overview of Dr. L Westerlund, MD

Dr. L Westerlund, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Westerlund works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Auburn, AL, Dothan, AL, Lagrange, GA and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.