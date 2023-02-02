See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, GA
Dr. L Westerlund, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. L Westerlund, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (142)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. L Westerlund, MD

Dr. L Westerlund, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

Dr. Westerlund works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Auburn, AL, Dothan, AL, Lagrange, GA and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
4.8 (123)
View Profile
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
4.7 (202)
View Profile

Dr. Westerlund's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hughston Clinic - Columbus
    6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-6661
  2. 2
    Hughston Clinic Auburn
    161 E University Dr, Auburn, AL 36832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 826-2090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Hughston Clinic Dothan
    512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-5747
  4. 4
    Hughston Clinic LaGrange
    107 Calumet Center Rd, Lagrange, GA 30241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-2910
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
    4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 732-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
  • Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Stenosis of Cervical Medullary Canal Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Westerlund?

    Feb 02, 2023
    I waited longer than I should have to seek him out but am so pleased with results. Dr Westerlund exhausted all resources to avoid surgery but when it became apparent surgery was required he and the entire staff explained everything and put a plan in place. They answered all my concerns and have been available for all needs afterward. I continue to get better and recommend him for anyone in need of spine surgery.
    R. Coleman — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. L Westerlund, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. L Westerlund, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Westerlund to family and friends

    Dr. Westerlund's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Westerlund

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. L Westerlund, MD.

    About Dr. L Westerlund, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407948052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Medical Center and The Rothman Institute Division Of Spine Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Virginia Health Sciences Center, Departement Of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Virginia Health Sciences Center, Department Of General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Virginia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. L Westerlund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westerlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westerlund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westerlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westerlund has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westerlund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerlund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westerlund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westerlund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westerlund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. L Westerlund, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.