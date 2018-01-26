Overview of Dr. L Wurtz, MD

Dr. L Wurtz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.