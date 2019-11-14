Dr. L Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. L Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. L Salazar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia Peruvian University, Lima, Peru and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Extremely kind and patient. Knowledgeable with a lot of experience.
About Dr. L Salazar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366445736
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa
- Raritan Bay Medical Center
- Raritan Bay Med Center|Raritan Bay Med Ctr
- Cayetano Heredia Peruvian University, Lima, Peru
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazar works at
Dr. Salazar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salazar speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
