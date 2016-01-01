Dr. L Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. L Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. L Martin, MD
Dr. L Martin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Rainier Hematology Oncology2920 S Meridian Ste 100, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. L Martin, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1568653509
Education & Certifications
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
