Overview of Dr. Labib Hashimi, MD

Dr. Labib Hashimi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Mosul Campus Of Baghdad University and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Hashimi works at Alaa M Latif MD in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.