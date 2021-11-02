Dr. Lac Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lac Vu, MD
Overview of Dr. Lac Vu, MD
Dr. Lac Vu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.
Dr. Vu's Office Locations
Mylien Vu Ho5555 Reservoir Dr Ste 205, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 286-5858
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am grateful have found him through a family member who also has him under her care. Very wonderful doctor and will always have you laughing and have your worries taken care of. Thank you Dr.Vu!
About Dr. Lac Vu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1497828255
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
