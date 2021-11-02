Overview of Dr. Lac Vu, MD

Dr. Lac Vu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.



Dr. Vu works at Ho Vu Women's Healthcare in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.