Overview of Dr. Lacey Clawson, DPM

Dr. Lacey Clawson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Clawson works at Abilene Foot and Ankle in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.