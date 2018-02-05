Overview

Dr. Lacey Gunn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Gunn works at Nes Cin Aco Ind Prov in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.