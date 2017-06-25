Dr. Loveland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacey Loveland, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lacey Loveland, DPM
Dr. Lacey Loveland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.
Dr. Loveland's Office Locations
Reno Foot & Ankle5435 Reno Corporate Dr Ste 200, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 324-1122
Oregon Foot & Ankle Center755 E 11th Ave Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 344-5144
Reno Foot and Ankle343 Elm St Ste 302, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 324-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Loveland and her staff are amazing. I have been a patient for 4 years now. Dr Loveland takes time to listen to me and answer my questions. She and her staff are caring and compassionate. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lacey Loveland, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loveland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loveland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loveland has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loveland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Loveland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loveland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loveland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loveland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.