Dr. Lacey Loveland, DPM

Podiatry
3.4 (8)
Map Pin Small Reno, NV
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lacey Loveland, DPM

Dr. Lacey Loveland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.

Dr. Loveland works at Reno Foot & Ankle in Reno, NV with other offices in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loveland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reno Foot & Ankle
    5435 Reno Corporate Dr Ste 200, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 324-1122
  2. 2
    Oregon Foot & Ankle Center
    755 E 11th Ave Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 344-5144
  3. 3
    Reno Foot and Ankle
    343 Elm St Ste 302, Reno, NV 89503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 324-1122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Daniel Easterday in Eugene, OR — Jun 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lacey Loveland, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427006592
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loveland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loveland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loveland has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loveland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Loveland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loveland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loveland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loveland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

