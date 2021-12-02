Dr. Lacey Whitmire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitmire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lacey Whitmire, MD
Dr. Lacey Whitmire, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT.
1
Fair Haven Community Health Center150 Sargent Dr, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 777-7411Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pm
2
Iora Health Connecticut PC1000 Avery Hts, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 840-2622
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
When she was in Hartford, I saw her till the practice closed. She was wonderful and caring.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1962847780
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Whitmire has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitmire accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitmire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
