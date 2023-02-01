Dr. Lacey Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lacey Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. Lacey Wood, MD
Dr. Lacey Wood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
Magnolia Women's Health at Miami Valley Hospital1 Wyoming St Ste 3100, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Magnolia Women's Health at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 420, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
She listens and explains every situation thoroughly. I knew the first time I saw her she was gentle and trustworthy. She is very thorough in her practice in making sure her patients complete all tests to meet the requirements for surgery. A very knowledgeable and kind soul. She did not rush me and she took the time to listen. She called me night before my surgery to let me know she did not have any concerns and she wanted to know if I had any. Her staff is great also as they listen and explain things. They are attentive in returning my phone calls ASAP. I am so blessed to have found her.
About Dr. Lacey Wood, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SPECTRUM HEALTH
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wood using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
