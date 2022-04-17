See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Lacey Zack, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lacey Zack, MD

Dr. Lacey Zack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Zack works at Select Orthopedic Specialists in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zack's Office Locations

    downtown office
    1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 510, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 935-8566
    Downtown LA Office
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 607, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 338-1521

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Broken Arm
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 17, 2022
    This office is wonderful! Dr. Zack and her staff are the most caring and go out of their way to help. I recently had an insurance change that made it difficult for me to get my usual knee injections. Dr. Zack made a few suggestions for other ways I could still get these and then Liz helped walk me through the process. So thankful for an doctor’s office that goes above and beyond for their patients!
    R.A. — Apr 17, 2022
    About Dr. Lacey Zack, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124315916
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sport Medicine Fellowship At Keck/Usc
    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanguard University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lacey Zack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zack works at Select Orthopedic Specialists in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zack’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

