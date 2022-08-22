Dr. Lachelle Moore, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lachelle Moore, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lachelle Moore, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clover, SC.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care of Lake Wylie209 Latitude Ln # 5473, Clover, SC 29710 Directions (803) 769-4986
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Professional and kind! Great service.
About Dr. Lachelle Moore, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1235427972
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.