Dr. Hatemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lachin Hatemi, MD
Overview of Dr. Lachin Hatemi, MD
Dr. Lachin Hatemi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, SC. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.
Dr. Hatemi's Office Locations
Veritas Health Group LLC247 COLUMBIA AVE, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 399-8793
MEDcare Urgent Care1850 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 793-6093
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manner & very personable. Extremely clean waiting room and kind staff.
About Dr. Lachin Hatemi, MD
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatemi accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatemi.
