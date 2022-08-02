Dr. La Crista Mazeke-Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazeke-Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. La Crista Mazeke-Kelley, MD
Dr. La Crista Mazeke-Kelley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Morgan Hill, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
San Jose Medical Group - Morgan Hill18550 De Paul Dr Ste 207-208, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 Directions (408) 871-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mazeke-Kelley ia an excellent provider. She’s very caring and she’s very detailed and always has personal connection with the patient and parent/parents as well. She makes every visit worthwhile and fun! I love Dr. Newman that’s why we still followed her when she moved to Morgan Hill with the county.
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902917594
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Mazeke-Kelley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazeke-Kelley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazeke-Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazeke-Kelley works at
Dr. Mazeke-Kelley speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazeke-Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazeke-Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazeke-Kelley, there are benefits to both methods.