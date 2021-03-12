See All Dermatologists in Camden, NJ
Dr. Lacy Sommer, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lacy Sommer, MD

Dr. Lacy Sommer, MD is a Dermatologist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Lewis Katz School Of Medicine At Temple University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Sommer works at Heymann, Manders, Green, & Sommer in Camden, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Sommer's Office Locations

    Heymann, Manders, Green, & Sommer
    3 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 (856) 342-2381
    Heymann, Manders, Green & Sommer Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery
    100 Brick Rd Ste 306, Marlton, NJ 08053 (856) 596-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Acne
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 12, 2021
    Dr Sommer discovered my rare skin cancer-cutaneous lymphoma. She is excellent and compassionate to her patients.
    — Mar 12, 2021
    About Dr. Lacy Sommer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891089033
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cooper University Hosptial
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Lewis Katz School Of Medicine At Temple University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lacy Sommer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sommer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sommer has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

