Overview of Dr. Lacy Sommer, MD

Dr. Lacy Sommer, MD is a Dermatologist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Lewis Katz School Of Medicine At Temple University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Sommer works at Heymann, Manders, Green, & Sommer in Camden, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.