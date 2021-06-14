Overview of Dr. Lacy Thornburg, MD

Dr. Lacy Thornburg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Thornburg works at Carolina Hand and Sports Medicine in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.