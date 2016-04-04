See All Cardiologists in Abingdon, VA
Dr. Lacyoni Moraes-Finglass, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lacyoni Moraes-Finglass, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with Clinch Valley Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital, Smyth County Community Hospital and Twin County Regional Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    390 Commerce Dr Ste A, Abingdon, VA 24211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 676-2211
  2. 2
    1237 W Main St, Abingdon, VA 24210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 676-2211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clinch Valley Medical Center
  • Johnston Memorial Hospital
  • Smyth County Community Hospital
  • Twin County Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Tricuspid Valve Disease

Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2016
    She truly cares about her patients wellbeing. She takes the time needed to get to know you and your lifestyle.
    Michelle Hubbard in New York, NY — Apr 04, 2016
    About Dr. Lacyoni Moraes-Finglass, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215918248
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lacyoni Moraes-Finglass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moraes-Finglass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moraes-Finglass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moraes-Finglass has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moraes-Finglass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moraes-Finglass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moraes-Finglass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moraes-Finglass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moraes-Finglass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

