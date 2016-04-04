Overview

Dr. Lacyoni Moraes-Finglass, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with Clinch Valley Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital, Smyth County Community Hospital and Twin County Regional Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.