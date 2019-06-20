See All Ophthalmologists in Sewickley, PA
Dr. Ladan Espandar, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ladan Espandar, MD

Dr. Ladan Espandar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They completed their fellowship with Duke Eye Ctr Med Sch

Dr. Espandar works at SightLine Laser Eye Center & Ophthalmic Associates in Sewickley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Espandar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SightLine Laser Eye Center & Ophthalmic Associates
    2591 Wexford Bayne Rd Ste 104, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 933-5588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Acmh Hospital
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases
Stye
Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases
Stye

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ladan Espandar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1306003942
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke Eye Ctr Med Sch
    Internship
    • Tulane University Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ladan Espandar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Espandar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Espandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Espandar works at SightLine Laser Eye Center & Ophthalmic Associates in Sewickley, PA. View the full address on Dr. Espandar’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Espandar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espandar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espandar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espandar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

