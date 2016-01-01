Dr. Goble has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladan Goble, MD
Overview of Dr. Ladan Goble, MD
Dr. Ladan Goble, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Goble works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goble's Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatry of Scottsdale Pllc8800 E Raintree Dr Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 661-3877
- 2 14350 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Ste 8, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 661-3877
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goble?
About Dr. Ladan Goble, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1891993531
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- Arizona State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goble works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goble. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.